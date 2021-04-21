Global Poval Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Low Viscosity (4.0~7.0)

Medium Viscosity (21.0~33.0)

High Viscosity (40.0~65.0)

By Application

Food Packaging

Construction Industry

Electronics Industry

Others

By Company

Chang Chun

DuPont

SEKISUI CHEMICAL

Sigma-Aldrich

Nippon Synthetic Chemical

Anhui Wanwei

Aldon

BASF

Carst & Walker

JAPAN VAM & POVAL

KURARAY

Polychem

Polysciences

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

SNP

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

