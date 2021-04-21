Global Concrete Fibers Market Research Report 2020-2026

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Natural Fibers
Synthetic Fibers
By Application
Industrial Flooring
Bridge & Road
Residential & Commercial Building
Others
By Company
BASF
W. R. Grace
CEMEX
Propex Operating Company
Sika
Bekaert
ABC Polymer Industries
Fibercon International
Nycon
Fabpro Polymers
The Euclid Chemical Company
Reliance Industries
Owens Corning
FORTA
Helix steel
Elasto Plastics
UltraTech Cement
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion..
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Natural Fibers
Figure Natural Fibers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Natural Fibers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
… continued
