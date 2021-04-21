Global PTFE Tapes Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is a synthetic material used in a variety of industries and applications to reduce the coefficient of friction. Because of its non-stick properties and high heat resistance, PTFE is used as a non-stick coating for frying pans and other cookware. It makes an excellent insulating material for electrical applications because of its non-conductivity. PTFE is non-reactive to numerous chemicals, due to the chemical resistance of fluoropolymer bonds; making it effective in containers and pipework for reactive and corrosive substances. PTFE reduces friction, wear and energy efficiency of machinery. Because of its low friction, PTFE is used in industrial applications where sliding action of parts is required, such as with bearings, gears, slide plates, etc. In these applications, it delivers significantly better performance than nylon or acetal.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Low Density
Standard Density
Medium Density
High Density
By Application
Aerospace
Appliance
Automotive
Chemical
Electronic and Electrical
Plumbing and Pipe
Others
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Low Density
Figure Low Density Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Low Density Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Low Density Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Low Density Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Standard Density
Figure Standard Density Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Standard Density Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Standard Density Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Standard Density Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Medium Density
Figure Medium Density Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Medium Density Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Medium Density Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Medium Density Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 High Density
Figure High Density Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure High Density Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure High Density Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure High Density Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
By Company
Saint-Gobain
3M
Henkel
Berry
Nitto
Technetics Group
A. W. Chesterton Company
Dixon Valve
Oatey
DeWAL Industries (Rogers)
RectorSeal
SSP Corporation
Gasoila Chemicals
JC Whitlam Manufacturing
Electro Tape
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
