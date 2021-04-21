Global Bismaleimide Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Bismaleimide (BMI) is yellow to brownish fine crystalline powder, which is a new class of thermosetting polymers that have gained huge acceptance in recent years due to their excellent thermal and electrical properties over a wide range of temperature.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

Brake Lining

Brake Rotor

Brake Drum

Others

By Application

Original Equipment Market

Aftermarket

By Company

Federal-Mogul

Aisin-Seiki

Robert Bosch

Brembo

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Nisshinbo

SGL Carbon AG

TRW

Tenneco

Akebono Brake Industry

Bendix

Sangsin

Longji Machinery

MIBA AG

BPW

Hongma

Gold Phoenix

Klasik

Boyun

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Brake Pads

Figure Brake Pads Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Brake Pads Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Brake Pads Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Brake Pads Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Brake Shoes

Figure Brake Shoes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Brake Shoes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Brake Shoes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Brake Shoes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Brake Lining

Figure Brake Lining Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Brake Lining Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Brake Lining Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Brake Lining Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Brake Rotor

Figure Brake Rotor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Brake Rotor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Brake Rotor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

….. continued

