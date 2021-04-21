Digital Health Technologies Market | GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Abbott, Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services

The reliable Digital Health Technologies Market report sheds lamp on market size, regional changing trends emerging new prospects for market growth rate and production value estimation from 2020 – 2027. This market research report is a painstaking investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which covers several market dynamics. This business report serves the analysis of the global market share, segmentation, revenue growth estimation and geographic regions of the market. The large scale report is a great resource, which provides current and upcoming technical and financial details of the industry.

The digital health technologies market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 68.17 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 4.80% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Digital Health Technologies Market Scope and Market Size

The digital health technologies market is segmented on the basis of technology, delivery mode, component, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, the digital health technologies market is segmented into telehealthcare, mhealth, health analytics and digital health systems. Telehealthcare has further been segmented into telecare and telehealth. Telecare has further been sub-segmented into activity monitoring and remote medication management. Telehealth has further been sub-segmented into LTC monitoring and video consultation. mHealth has further been segmented into wearables and apps. Wearables have further been sub-segmented into BP monitor, glucose meter, pulse oximeter, sleep apnea monitors, neurological monitors and others. Apps have further been sub-segmented into medical apps and fitness apps. Digital health systems have further been segmented into electronic health records and e-prescribing systems.

The digital health technologies market can is segmented on the basis of delivery mode into on-premise and cloud-based.

The component segment of the digital health technologies market is segmented into software, services and hardware.

Based on application, the digital health technologies market is segmented into cardiology, diabetes, neurology, sleep apnea, oncology and

Competitive Landscape and Digital Health Technologies Market Share Analysis

The digital health technologies market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the digital health technologies market.

The major players covered in the digital health technologies market report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., AT&T Intellectual Property, Cerner Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., eClinicalWorks, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Abbott, Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., OMRON Corporation, AdvancedMD, Inc., iHealth Labs Inc., and IBM among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

