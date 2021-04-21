Pharmaceutical Logistics Market | Air Canada; PCI Pharma Services; Continental Cargo OÜ; CEVA Logistics; Schenker AG; Deutsche Post AG; FedEx; Kerry Logistics Network Limited

The reliable Pharmaceutical Logistics Market report sheds lamp on market size, regional changing trends emerging new prospects for market growth rate and production value estimation from 2020 – 2027. This market research report is a painstaking investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which covers several market dynamics. This business report serves the analysis of the global market share, segmentation, revenue growth estimation and geographic regions of the market. The large scale report is a great resource, which provides current and upcoming technical and financial details of the industry.

The info covered helps businesses know how patents, licensing agreements and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products.It is helpful in determining the discount rates, the actual prices and the price ranges, price elasticity for its products.

Global pharmaceutical logistics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 98.19 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for more effective and efficient logistics service amid a rise in consumption of pharmaceutical products.

Pharmaceutical logistics is a specialized branch of logistics services wherein service providers are focused on providing transporting, storage, proper handling and delivering the pharmaceutical products from the manufacturing location to the desired location. Pharmaceutical logistics require the services to be designated as per the regulations of products provided by the authorities.

Market Drivers

Increasing sales and consumption of pharmaceutical products which has been caused by an increased prevalence of chronic diseases; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Need for decreasing the overall cost of logistics service by adopting a unified distribution service; this factor is expected to enhance the growth of the market

Enhanced verification and safety of services as it prevent counterfeit drugs being distributed through the supply chain; this factor is expected to flourish the growth of the market

Increased demand for specialized value-added services such as temperature-controlled, cold chain storage; this factor is expected to add on to the growth of the market

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Continued ……!!!

Competitive Analysis: Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Global pharmaceutical logistics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmaceutical logistics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pharmaceutical logistics market are Agility; Air Canada; PCI Pharma Services; Continental Cargo OÜ; CEVA Logistics; Schenker AG; Deutsche Post AG; FedEx; Kerry Logistics Network Limited; LifeConEx; Genco Shipping & Trading; AGRO Merchants Group; United Parcel Service of America, Inc.; DSV; VersaCold Logistics Services; AmerisourceBergen Corporation; KUEHNE + NAGEL; YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD.; Stellar; SF Express; PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD. and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

By Type

Cold Chain

Non Cold Chain

By Service

Logistics Sea Freight Airfreight Rail Freight Overland Integrated

Procedures Picking Storage Retrieval Systems Handling Systems



By Application

Chemical Pharma

Bio-Pharma

Specialized Pharma

