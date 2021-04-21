Global Boehmite Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Boehmite, also known as boehmite, the formula is γ-AlOOH (alumina hydrate), and it is mainly composed of α-AlO (OH) are boehmite bauxite major component. It can be used as a flame retardant, more than 400 degree centigrade decomposition.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Laterite Bauxite Bed
Karst Type Bauxite Bed
Sedimentary Bauxite Bed
By Application
Battery separator coating
Flame-retardant materials
Others
By Company
CHALCO
ESTONE
Sasol Germany GmbH
PIDC
GRACE
Nabaltec
CHEMOS
TOR Minerals
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Laterite Bauxite Bed
Figure Laterite Bauxite Bed Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Laterite Bauxite Bed Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Laterite Bauxite Bed Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Laterite Bauxite Bed Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Karst Type Bauxite Bed
Figure Karst Type Bauxite Bed Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Karst Type Bauxite Bed Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Karst Type Bauxite Bed Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Karst Type Bauxite Bed Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Sedimentary Bauxite Bed
Figure Sedimentary Bauxite Bed Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Sedimentary Bauxite Bed Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Sedimentary Bauxite Bed Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Sedimentary Bauxite Bed Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Battery separator coating
….. continued
