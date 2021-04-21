Global Boehmite Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Boehmite, also known as boehmite, the formula is γ-AlOOH (alumina hydrate), and it is mainly composed of α-AlO (OH) are boehmite bauxite major component. It can be used as a flame retardant, more than 400 degree centigrade decomposition.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Laterite Bauxite Bed

Karst Type Bauxite Bed

Sedimentary Bauxite Bed

By Application

Battery separator coating

Flame-retardant materials

Others

By Company

CHALCO

ESTONE

Sasol Germany GmbH

PIDC

GRACE

Nabaltec

CHEMOS

TOR Minerals

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Laterite Bauxite Bed

Figure Laterite Bauxite Bed Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Laterite Bauxite Bed Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Laterite Bauxite Bed Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Laterite Bauxite Bed Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Karst Type Bauxite Bed

Figure Karst Type Bauxite Bed Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Karst Type Bauxite Bed Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Karst Type Bauxite Bed Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Karst Type Bauxite Bed Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Sedimentary Bauxite Bed

Figure Sedimentary Bauxite Bed Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Sedimentary Bauxite Bed Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Sedimentary Bauxite Bed Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Sedimentary Bauxite Bed Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Battery separator coating

….. continued

