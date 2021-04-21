COVID-19 World Synthetic Butadiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene, is a colorless, non-corrosive gas that condenses to a liquid at minus 4.5 degrees centigrade and has a mild aromatic odor. It readily polymerizes with oxygen. It is soluble in alcohol and ether, however it is insoluble in water. It is an industrial chemical used in the manufacture of synthetic rubber. It is produced as a byproduct in the steam cracking process of ethylene and olefin production and acts as a predecessor to many processing materials and chemicals. Butadiene is used to make plastics including acrylics. Small amounts are found in gasoline.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Synthetic Butadiene , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Synthetic Butadiene market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Oxidative dehydrogenation

Extractive distillation

By End-User / Application

SBR

PBR

SBS

ABS

Others

By Company

Texas Petrochemicals(US)

BASF(DE)

Lyondell Basell(US)

Shell Chemical(NL)

Ineos O&P(DE)

FPCC(TW)

ExxonMobil(US)

Sabic(SA)

Zeon(JP)

Dow(US)

LG Chem(KR)

JSR Corp(JP)

Evonik(DE)

Reliance Industries(IN)

Nizhnekamskneftekhim(RU)

Sinopec(CN)

CNPC(CN)

CNOOC(CN)

FREP(CN)

North Huajin(CN)

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Synthetic Butadiene Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Synthetic Butadiene Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Synthetic Butadiene Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Synthetic Butadiene Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Synthetic Butadiene Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Synthetic Butadiene Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Synthetic Butadiene Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Synthetic Butadiene Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Synthetic Butadiene Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Synthetic Butadiene Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Synthetic Butadiene Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

…continued

