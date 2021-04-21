Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Boron Carbide is one of the hardest materials known, ranking third behind diamond and cubic boron nitride. Boron carbide powder is mainly produced by reacting carbon with B2O3 in an electric arc furnace, through carbothermal reduction or by gas phase reactions. For commercial use B4C powders usually need to be milled and purified to remove metallic impurities. Some of Boron Carbide’s unique properties include: high hardness, chemical inertness, and a high neutron absorbing cross section.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Micro Powder
Abrasive Powder
By Application
Nuclear Applications
Ballistic Armour
Nozzles
Refractory Materials
Others
By Company
3M
JSC “Zaporozhabrasive”
Washington Mills
H.C. Starck
Dalian Jinma Boron Technology
Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive
Mudanjiang Qianjin Boron Carbide
Zhengzhou Yingcheng Technology
Songshan Special Materials
Mudanjiang Chenxi Boron Carbide
Songshan Boron Technology
Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive
Mudanjiang Hongda Boron Carbide
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Micro Powder
Figure Micro Powder Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Micro Powder Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Micro Powder Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Micro Powder Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Abrasive Powder
Figure Abrasive Powder Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Abrasive Powder Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Abrasive Powder Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Abrasive Powder Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Nuclear Applications
Figure Nuclear Applications Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Nuclear Applications Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Nuclear Applications Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Nuclear Applications Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Ballistic Armour
Figure Ballistic Armour Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Ballistic Armour Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Ballistic Armour Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Ballistic Armour Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Nozzles
….. continued
