Global Brass Rods Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Brass Rods are used to production the force components. Such as pins, rivets, washers, nuts, pipe, pressure gauge, screen, radiator parts. According to the material, it can be divided into two kinds: one kind is common brass rods, which are comprised of copper and zinc; the other kind is special brass rods, which is comprised of copper, zinc, Sn and other metal. Mechanical properties and wear resistance of brass rods is good, therefore it has been widely used to manufacture precision instruments, ship parts, automobile parts, appliances parts, and instruments parts.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Ordinary Brass Rod
Neutral Brass Rod
High Precision Brass Rod
By Application
Machines
Automotive
Electric Appliances
By Company
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited
Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Co., Ltd
KME
Hailiang Group
Ningbo Jintian
Mueller Industries
Mitsubishi-shindoh
Kobelco
Wieland
Poongsan
Wolverine Tube
LDM
Ningbo Jinglong
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Ordinary Brass Rod
….. continued
