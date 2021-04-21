Global Brass Rods Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Brass Rods are used to production the force components. Such as pins, rivets, washers, nuts, pipe, pressure gauge, screen, radiator parts. According to the material, it can be divided into two kinds: one kind is common brass rods, which are comprised of copper and zinc; the other kind is special brass rods, which is comprised of copper, zinc, Sn and other metal. Mechanical properties and wear resistance of brass rods is good, therefore it has been widely used to manufacture precision instruments, ship parts, automobile parts, appliances parts, and instruments parts.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Ordinary Brass Rod

Neutral Brass Rod

High Precision Brass Rod

By Application

Machines

Automotive

Electric Appliances

By Company

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Co., Ltd

KME

Hailiang Group

Ningbo Jintian

Mueller Industries

Mitsubishi-shindoh

Kobelco

Wieland

Poongsan

Wolverine Tube

LDM

Ningbo Jinglong

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Ordinary Brass Rod

Figure Ordinary Brass Rod Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Ordinary Brass Rod Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Ordinary Brass Rod Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Ordinary Brass Rod Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Neutral Brass Rod

Figure Neutral Brass Rod Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Neutral Brass Rod Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Neutral Brass Rod Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Neutral Brass Rod Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 High Precision Brass Rod

Figure High Precision Brass Rod Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure High Precision Brass Rod Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure High Precision Brass Rod Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure High Precision Brass Rod Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Machines

Figure Machines Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Machines Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Machines Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Machines Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Automotive

Figure Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

