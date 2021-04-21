COVID-19 World Butadiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary
Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene is either in gaseous or refrigerated liquid state and its monomer has many commercial uses. Butadiene is inflammable in nature and needs to be handled with immense care and precision. The main supply of Butadiene is extracted from the mixed c4 stream produced in steam crackers, the c4 stream composition and yield depending on operations severity and feedstocks.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Butadiene , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Butadiene market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Oxidative dehydrogenation
Extractive distillation
By End-User / Application
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
Butadiene Rubber (BR)
Styrene Butadiene Latex (SBL)
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Adiponitrile
Others (Including Nitrile Rubber, etc)
By Company
Sinopec
TPC Group
Braskem
Shell Chemical
CNPC
FPCC
BASF
ExxonMobil
JSR Corp
Lotte
LyondellBasell
Ineos O&P
LG Chem
Sabina
Evonik
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Butadiene Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Butadiene Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Butadiene Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Butadiene Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Butadiene Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Butadiene Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Butadiene Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Butadiene Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Butadiene Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Butadiene Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Butadiene Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
…continued
