COVID-19 World Butadiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene is either in gaseous or refrigerated liquid state and its monomer has many commercial uses. Butadiene is inflammable in nature and needs to be handled with immense care and precision. The main supply of Butadiene is extracted from the mixed c4 stream produced in steam crackers, the c4 stream composition and yield depending on operations severity and feedstocks.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Butadiene , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Butadiene market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Oxidative dehydrogenation

Extractive distillation

By End-User / Application

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Butadiene Rubber (BR)

Styrene Butadiene Latex (SBL)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Adiponitrile

Others (Including Nitrile Rubber, etc)

By Company

Sinopec

TPC Group

Braskem

Shell Chemical

CNPC

FPCC

BASF

ExxonMobil

JSR Corp

Lotte

LyondellBasell

Ineos O&P

LG Chem

Sabina

Evonik

