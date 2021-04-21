Global Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Polymer Modified Bitumen has high elasticity and thermal stability. An asphalt concrete surface based on PMB is highly resistant to the formation of ruts, withstands high traffic loads, and is crack-resistant at low temperatures. There are three main components in PMB production. Firstly, conventional asphalt is used as a base. Secondly, there is a plasticizer which gives the bitumen plasticity and improves dilution of the polymer. And the third component is the polymer itself. The process used to produce PMB involves mixing these three components using a specific production process.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5331836-global-polymer-modified-bitumen-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aircraft-smoke-detection-and-fire-extinguishing-system-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03
By Type
SBS Modified Bitumen
Plastomer Modified Bitumen
Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen
Others
By Application
Road Construction & Paving
Roofing
Others
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/2020-2029-report-on-global-hemodialysis-market-by-player-region-type-application-and-sales-channel-2021-03-08
By Company
Shell
Total
SK
Exxon Mobil
TIPCO ASPHALT
Colas
Nynas
Gazprom Neft PJSC
Lagan Asphalt Group
Baolirus
Guochuang Hi-tech
Xi’an Guolin Industry
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 SBS Modified Bitumen
Figure SBS Modified Bitumen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure SBS Modified Bitumen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure SBS Modified Bitumen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure SBS Modified Bitumen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Plastomer Modified Bitumen
Figure Plastomer Modified Bitumen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Plastomer Modified Bitumen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Plastomer Modified Bitumen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Plastomer Modified Bitumen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen
Figure Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Road Construction & Paving
Figure Road Construction & Paving Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Road Construction & Paving Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Road Construction & Paving Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Road Construction & Paving Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Roofing
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
CONTACT DETAILS:
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/