Global Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Polymer Modified Bitumen has high elasticity and thermal stability. An asphalt concrete surface based on PMB is highly resistant to the formation of ruts, withstands high traffic loads, and is crack-resistant at low temperatures. There are three main components in PMB production. Firstly, conventional asphalt is used as a base. Secondly, there is a plasticizer which gives the bitumen plasticity and improves dilution of the polymer. And the third component is the polymer itself. The process used to produce PMB involves mixing these three components using a specific production process.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

SBS Modified Bitumen

Plastomer Modified Bitumen

Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

Others

By Application

Road Construction & Paving

Roofing

Others

By Company

Shell

Total

SK

Exxon Mobil

TIPCO ASPHALT

Colas

Nynas

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Lagan Asphalt Group

Baolirus

Guochuang Hi-tech

Xi’an Guolin Industry

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 SBS Modified Bitumen

Figure SBS Modified Bitumen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure SBS Modified Bitumen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure SBS Modified Bitumen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure SBS Modified Bitumen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Plastomer Modified Bitumen

Figure Plastomer Modified Bitumen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Plastomer Modified Bitumen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Plastomer Modified Bitumen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Plastomer Modified Bitumen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

Figure Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Road Construction & Paving

Figure Road Construction & Paving Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Road Construction & Paving Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Road Construction & Paving Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Road Construction & Paving Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Roofing

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

