Global Brazing Materials Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Brazing is a metal joining process utilizing a filler metal that melts above 840oF and below the melting point of the base metals.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Silver Brazing Alloys

Copper Brazing Alloys

Aluminum Brazing Alloys

Nickel Brazing Alloys

By Application

Automobile

Aviation

Oil and Gas

Electrical Industry

Household Appliances

Power Distribution

Others

By Company

Lucas-Milhaupt

Umicore

Voestalpine B hler Welding

Prince & Izant

Nihon Superior

Aimtek

Linbraze

Wieland Edelmetalle

VBC Group

Materion

Indian Solder and Braze Alloys

Saru Silver Alloy

Harris Products Group

Morgan Advanced Materials

Stella Welding Alloys

Pietro Galliani Brazing

Sentes-BIR

Wall Colmonoy

Asia General

Seleno

Huaguang

Boway

Yuguang

Huayin

Huale

Huazhong

Cimic

Jinzhong

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Silver Brazing Alloys

Figure Silver Brazing Alloys Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Silver Brazing Alloys Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.2.2 Copper Brazing Alloys

Figure Copper Brazing Alloys Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Copper Brazing Alloys Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.2.3 Aluminum Brazing Alloys

Figure Aluminum Brazing Alloys Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Aluminum Brazing Alloys Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.2.4 Nickel Brazing Alloys

Figure Nickel Brazing Alloys Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Nickel Brazing Alloys Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Automobile

Figure Automobile Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Automobile Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.3.2 Aviation

Figure Aviation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Aviation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.3.3 Oil and Gas

Figure Oil and Gas Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Oil and Gas Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.3.4 Electrical Industry

Figure Electrical Industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Electrical Industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.3.5 Household Appliances

Figure Household Appliances Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

….. continued

