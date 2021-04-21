COVID-19 World Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary
Styrene-butadiene latex (SBL) is a water-based polymer produced by emulsion polymerisation from styrene and butadiene. SB latex is a water-based emulsion of styrene-butadiene copolymer particles. Featuring high elasticity and adhesive strength, SB latex is widely used in paper coating, carpet backing, wood lamination, and many other applications.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Styrene Butadiene Latex , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Styrene Butadiene Latex market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Butadiene Content
Low
Medium
High
By End-User / Application
Paper Processing
Glass Fiber Processing
Paints & Coatings
Adhesives
Others
By Company
Synthomer
Trinseo
Dow Chemical Company
BASF SE
Mallard Creek Polymers
Ultrapave Latex Polymers
Euclid Chemical Company
U.S. Adhesive
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…continued
