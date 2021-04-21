Global Synthetic Butadiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene, is a colorless, non-corrosive gas that condenses to a liquid at minus 4.5 degrees centigrade and has a mild aromatic odor. It readily polymerizes with oxygen. It is soluble in alcohol and ether, however it is insoluble in water. It is an industrial chemical used in the manufacture of synthetic rubber. It is produced as a byproduct in the steam cracking process of ethylene and olefin production and acts as a predecessor to many processing materials and chemicals. Butadiene is used to make plastics including acrylics. Small amounts are found in gasoline.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5333684-global-synthetic-butadiene-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Oxidative dehydrogenation

Extractive distillation

By Application

SBR

PBR

SBS

ABS

Others

By Company

Texas Petrochemicals(US)

BASF(DE)

Lyondell Basell(US)

Shell Chemical(NL)

Ineos O&P(DE)

FPCC(TW)

ExxonMobil(US)

Sabic(SA)

Zeon(JP)

Dow(US)

LG Chem(KR)

JSR Corp(JP)

Evonik(DE)

Reliance Industries(IN)

Nizhnekamskneftekhim(RU)

Sinopec(CN)

CNPC(CN)

CNOOC(CN)

FREP(CN)

North Huajin(CN)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-100-hydrazine-hydrate-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cycling-helmet-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-2021-03-08

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Oxidative dehydrogenation

Figure Oxidative dehydrogenation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Oxidative dehydrogenation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Oxidative dehydrogenation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Oxidative dehydrogenation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Extractive distillation

Figure Extractive distillation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Extractive distillation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Extractive distillation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Extractive distillation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 SBR

Figure SBR Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure SBR Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure SBR Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure SBR Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 PBR

Figure PBR Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure PBR Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure PBR Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure PBR Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 SBS

Figure SBS Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105