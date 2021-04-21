Apheresis Equipment Market Predicted to US$ 3,528.44 Mn by 2027 with Asahi Kasei Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, HemaCare Corporation, Kaneka Medix Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Medicap Clinic GmbH

The Apheresis Equipment Market accounted to US$ 1,985.83 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,528.44 Mn by 2027.

Blood transfusion helps to save and improve lives of people and thus is an integral part of a country’s national health infrastructure and policy. Blood transfusion is considered to be an indispensable component of healthcare. Various medical advances that have improved the treatment of serious illness and injuries have increased the need for blood transfusion for patients’ survival and maintenance of the patients’ health.

The Worldwide Apheresis Equipment Market Research Report provides a picture of the competitive landscape of the international market.

Apheresis Equipment Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Medica SPA

Terumo Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Haemonetics Corporation

HemaCare Corporation

Kaneka Medix Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

Medicap Clinic GmbH

Global Apheresis Equipment Market – By Product

Apheresis Machine

Disposable Apheresis Kits

Global Apheresis Equipment Market – By Technology

Membrane Separation

Centrifugation

Global Apheresis Equipment Market – By Procedure

Erythrocytapheresis

LDL-Apheresis

Leukapheresis

Photopheresis

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Global Apheresis Equipment Market – By Therapeutic Areas

Renal Diseases

Haematology

Neurology

Other Applications

Global Apheresis Equipment Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Blood Donation Centers

The main sources are mainly industry experts in the core and related industries and manufacturers involved in all sectors of the industry supply chain. The bottom-up approach is used to plan the market size of Apheresis Equipment based on end-user industry and region in terms of value. With the help of data, we support the primary market through the three-dimensional survey procedure and the first interview and data verification through expert telephone, determine the individual market share and size, and confirm with this study.

Table of Contents

Global Apheresis Equipment Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Apheresis Equipment Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Apheresis Equipment Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Apheresis Equipment Market Forecast

