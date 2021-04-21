Global Cyclopentane Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025

Cyclopentane is present in natural hydrocarbon sources and can be separated by fractional distillation (refineries) and is also formed as a byproduct in the processing of cracking products. It is principally used as foams agents in foam manufacture, forming an excellent substitute for CFCs.
The global Cyclopentane market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Haltermann
Chevron Phillips
Maruzen Petrochemical
HPL
Pure Chem
YNCC
South Hampton Resources
INEOS
LG Chemecial
BEACT
Meilong Cyclopentane Chemical
Puyang Lianzhong Industrial Chemical
Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical
Liancheng Chemical
Major applications as follows:
Foams Agents
Others
Major Type as follows:
95-100 % (Including 95 %) of Cyclopentane
70-95 % of Cyclopentane
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Bioceramics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Bioceramics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Bioceramics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Bioceramics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
….. continued
