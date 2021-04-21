Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) are polymer based materials used for supporting heat sink to remove heat from the heat sources in various equipment. They are generally used in the form of a secondary thermally conductive material to replace the thermally insulating air between the two surfaces. Besides helping in the efficient transfer of heat, TIM also act as adhesives and strengthen the mechanical link between surfaces. Polymer-based TIM are the most commonly used TIM, and owing to their superior conductive and adhesive properties, they find extensive usage for thermal management applications in various industrial sectors, including electrical and electronics, telecom, and automotive.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Polymer Based Thermal Sheet
Polymer Based Thermal Tapes
Polymer Based Thermal Liquid
Others
By Application
Lighting Industry
Computer Industry
Energy Industry
Telecom Industry
Others
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Polymer Based Thermal Sheet
Figure Polymer Based Thermal Sheet Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Polymer Based Thermal Sheet Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Polymer Based Thermal Sheet Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Polymer Based Thermal Sheet Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Polymer Based Thermal Tapes
Figure Polymer Based Thermal Tapes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Polymer Based Thermal Tapes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Polymer Based Thermal Tapes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Polymer Based Thermal Tapes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Polymer Based Thermal Liquid
Figure Polymer Based Thermal Liquid Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Polymer Based Thermal Liquid Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Polymer Based Thermal Liquid Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Polymer Based Thermal Liquid Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Lighting Industry
By Company
Henkel
Dow Corning
Honeywell
Laird Technologies
3M
SEMIKRON
ShinEtsu
Momentive
Aavid
AI Technology
Huitian
Kingbali
HFC
Boom New Materials
Aochuan
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
