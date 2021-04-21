Global Carbofuran Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Carbofuran is one of the most toxic carbamate pesticides. It is used to control insects in a wide variety of field crops, including potatoes, corn and soybeans. It is a systemic insecticide, which means that the plant absorbs it through the roots, and from here the plant distributes it throughout its organs where insecticidal concentrations are attained. Carbofuran also has contact activity against pests.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5333681-global-carbofuran-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-laminator-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03
By Type
Carbofuran Granules
Carbofuran Emulsion
Carbofuran Dry Powde
By Application
Pesticide Industry
Seed Coating Agent Industry
Others
By Company
FMC
Hunan Haili Chemical
Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical
Hubei Sanonda (Chemchina)
Jialong Chemical
LANFENG BIO-CHEM
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-epoxy-glass-steel-pipe-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version-2021-03-08
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Carbofuran Granules
Figure Carbofuran Granules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Carbofuran Granules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Carbofuran Granules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Carbofuran Granules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Carbofuran Emulsion
Figure Carbofuran Emulsion Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Carbofuran Emulsion Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Carbofuran Emulsion Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Carbofuran Emulsion Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Carbofuran Dry Powde
Figure Carbofuran Dry Powde Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Carbofuran Dry Powde Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Carbofuran Dry Powde Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Carbofuran Dry Powde Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Pesticide Industry
….. continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/