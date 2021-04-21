Global Deoxidant Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

Ecolab Inc. (US)

Clariant Ltd. (Switzerland)

Kemira OYJ (Finland)

Arkema Group

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Sealed Air Corporation

Solenis LLC

Suez Water UK

Accepta Water Treatment

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Chemfax Products Ltd.

Chemtex Speciality Limited

Eastman Chemical Company

Esseco UK Limited

Guardian Chemicals Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Innospec Inc.

Lonza AG

MCC Chemicals, Inc.

Polyone Corporation

RoEmex Limited

Thermax Ltd.

Major applications as follows:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Power

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Pulp & Paper

Others

Major Type as follows:

Metallic Deoxidizer

Non-metallic Deoxidizer

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Deoxidant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Deoxidant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Deoxidant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Deoxidant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan)

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan)

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 BASF SE (Germany)

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of BASF SE (Germany)

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF SE (Germany)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Ecolab Inc. (US)

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Ecolab Inc. (US)

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ecolab Inc. (US)

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Clariant Ltd. (Switzerland)

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Clariant Ltd. (Switzerland)

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Clariant Ltd. (Switzerland)

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Kemira OYJ (Finland)

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Kemira OYJ (Finland)

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kemira OYJ (Finland)

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Arkema Group

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Arkema Group

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Arkema Group

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Baker Hughes Incorporated

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Baker Hughes Incorporated

…continued

