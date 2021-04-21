Global Deoxidant Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan)
BASF SE (Germany)
Ecolab Inc. (US)
Clariant Ltd. (Switzerland)
Kemira OYJ (Finland)
Arkema Group
Baker Hughes Incorporated
Sealed Air Corporation
Solenis LLC
Suez Water UK
Accepta Water Treatment
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Chemfax Products Ltd.
Chemtex Speciality Limited
Eastman Chemical Company
Esseco UK Limited
Guardian Chemicals Inc.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Hydrite Chemical Co.
Innospec Inc.
Lonza AG
MCC Chemicals, Inc.
Polyone Corporation
RoEmex Limited
Thermax Ltd.
Major applications as follows:
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Power
Oil & Gas
Chemical
Pulp & Paper
Others
Major Type as follows:
Metallic Deoxidizer
Non-metallic Deoxidizer
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Deoxidant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Deoxidant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Deoxidant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Deoxidant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan)
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan)
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan)
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 BASF SE (Germany)
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of BASF SE (Germany)
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF SE (Germany)
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Ecolab Inc. (US)
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Ecolab Inc. (US)
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ecolab Inc. (US)
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Clariant Ltd. (Switzerland)
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Clariant Ltd. (Switzerland)
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Clariant Ltd. (Switzerland)
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Kemira OYJ (Finland)
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Kemira OYJ (Finland)
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kemira OYJ (Finland)
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Arkema Group
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Arkema Group
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Arkema Group
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Baker Hughes Incorporated
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Baker Hughes Incorporated
…continued
