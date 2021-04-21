Global Carbon Fiber Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Carbon fiber is a long, thin strand of material about 0.0002-0.0004 in (0.005-0.010 mm) in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms. The carbon atoms are bonded together in microscopic crystals that are more or less aligned parallel to the long axis of the fiber. The crystal alignment makes the fiber incredibly strong for its size. Several thousand carbon fibers are twisted together to form a yarn, which may be used by itself or woven into a fabric. The yarn or fabric is combined with epoxy and wound or molded into shape to form various composite materials. Carbon fiber-reinforced composite materials are used to make aircraft carbon fiber compared to human hair and spacecraft parts, racing car bodies, golf club shafts, bicycle frames, fishing rods, automobile springs, sailboat masts, and many other components where light weight and high strength are needed.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5333680-global-carbon-fiber-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version

By Type

Polyacrylonitrile based carbon fiber

Pitch based carbon fiber

Vscose rayon based carbon fiber

Phenolic based carbon fiber

Gas phase growth carbon fiber

By Application

Aircraft

Rockets

Satellites

By Company

Toray

ZOLTEK(Toray)

Mitsubishi Rayon

Toho Tenax

Hexcel

Formosa Plastics Corp

SGL

Cytec Solvay

DowAksa

Hyosung

Taekwang Industrial

Zhongfu Shenying

Jiangsu Hengshen

Weihai Tuozhan Fiber

Bluestar Fibres

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-trioxymethylene-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-adult-toys-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-2021-03-08

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Polyacrylonitrile based carbon fiber

Figure Polyacrylonitrile based carbon fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Polyacrylonitrile based carbon fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Polyacrylonitrile based carbon fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Polyacrylonitrile based carbon fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Pitch based carbon fiber

Figure Pitch based carbon fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Pitch based carbon fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Pitch based carbon fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Pitch based carbon fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Vscose rayon based carbon fiber

Figure Vscose rayon based carbon fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Vscose rayon based carbon fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Vscose rayon based carbon fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Vscose rayon based carbon fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Phenolic based carbon fiber

Figure Phenolic based carbon fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Phenolic based carbon fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Phenolic based carbon fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Phenolic based carbon fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105