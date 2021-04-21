Global Carbon Fiber Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Carbon fiber is a long, thin strand of material about 0.0002-0.0004 in (0.005-0.010 mm) in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms. The carbon atoms are bonded together in microscopic crystals that are more or less aligned parallel to the long axis of the fiber. The crystal alignment makes the fiber incredibly strong for its size. Several thousand carbon fibers are twisted together to form a yarn, which may be used by itself or woven into a fabric. The yarn or fabric is combined with epoxy and wound or molded into shape to form various composite materials. Carbon fiber-reinforced composite materials are used to make aircraft carbon fiber compared to human hair and spacecraft parts, racing car bodies, golf club shafts, bicycle frames, fishing rods, automobile springs, sailboat masts, and many other components where light weight and high strength are needed.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5333680-global-carbon-fiber-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version
By Type
Polyacrylonitrile based carbon fiber
Pitch based carbon fiber
Vscose rayon based carbon fiber
Phenolic based carbon fiber
Gas phase growth carbon fiber
By Application
Aircraft
Rockets
Satellites
By Company
Toray
ZOLTEK(Toray)
Mitsubishi Rayon
Toho Tenax
Hexcel
Formosa Plastics Corp
SGL
Cytec Solvay
DowAksa
Hyosung
Taekwang Industrial
Zhongfu Shenying
Jiangsu Hengshen
Weihai Tuozhan Fiber
Bluestar Fibres
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-trioxymethylene-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-adult-toys-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-2021-03-08
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Polyacrylonitrile based carbon fiber
Figure Polyacrylonitrile based carbon fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Polyacrylonitrile based carbon fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Polyacrylonitrile based carbon fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Polyacrylonitrile based carbon fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Pitch based carbon fiber
Figure Pitch based carbon fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Pitch based carbon fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Pitch based carbon fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Pitch based carbon fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Vscose rayon based carbon fiber
Figure Vscose rayon based carbon fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Vscose rayon based carbon fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Vscose rayon based carbon fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Vscose rayon based carbon fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Phenolic based carbon fiber
Figure Phenolic based carbon fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Phenolic based carbon fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Phenolic based carbon fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Phenolic based carbon fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
….. continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/