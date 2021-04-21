Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Polyetherimide (PEI) is an amorphous, amber-to-transparent thermoplastic with characteristics similar to the related plastic PEEK. Relative to PEEK, PEI is cheaper, but is lower in impact strength and usable temperature.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Unreinforced

Reinforced

By Application

Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Tableware/Catering

Aircraft

Others

By Company

SABIC

RTP

Ensinger

Mitsui Chemicals

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Unreinforced

Figure Unreinforced Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Unreinforced Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Unreinforced Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Unreinforced Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Reinforced

Figure Reinforced Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Reinforced Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Reinforced Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Reinforced Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Electronics

Figure Electronics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Electronics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Electronics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Electronics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Automotive

Figure Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Medical

Figure Medical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Medical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Medical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Medical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.4 Tableware/Catering

Figure Tableware/Catering Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Tableware/Catering Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Tableware/Catering Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Tableware/Catering Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

