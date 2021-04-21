Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Polyetherimide (PEI) is an amorphous, amber-to-transparent thermoplastic with characteristics similar to the related plastic PEEK. Relative to PEEK, PEI is cheaper, but is lower in impact strength and usable temperature.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Unreinforced
Reinforced
By Application
Electronics
Automotive
Medical
Tableware/Catering
Aircraft
Others
By Company
SABIC
RTP
Ensinger
Mitsui Chemicals
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Unreinforced
Figure Unreinforced Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Unreinforced Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Unreinforced Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Unreinforced Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Reinforced
Figure Reinforced Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Reinforced Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Reinforced Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Reinforced Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Electronics
Figure Electronics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Electronics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Electronics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Electronics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Automotive
Figure Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Medical
Figure Medical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Medical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Medical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Medical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Tableware/Catering
Figure Tableware/Catering Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Tableware/Catering Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Tableware/Catering Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Tableware/Catering Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
