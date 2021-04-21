Micro-Location Technology Market 2021-2028 | Emerging Technologies, COVID-19 Impact, Business Trends, Analysis by Key Players and Forecast

Whether indoor out outdoor, micro-location technology can pinpoint location more precisely than GPS. This is the reason why it is being demanded more and more by industries such as automotive, transportation, healthcare, education and others. While GPS can locate geographical location only outdoors, a micro-location technology can do it in indoors as well. Micro-location technology uses connected technological solutions so as to determine the location of a person or an object from varying distances. To track the location, micro-location technology uses technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and beacon among others.

Rise in the demand and adoption of IoT and associated services will in turn create lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of micro-location technology market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the micro-location technology market will exhibit a CAGR of 20.3% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. This means that the current market value will rise up to USD 77.26 billion by the year 2028.

With the wide ranging Micro-Location Technology market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the micro-location technology market report are Apple Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, BlueCats Australia Pty Limited, Camco ©, CenTrak, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., DECAWAVE, Estimote, Inc, Humatics Corporation, Kontakt.io, Redpine Signals, Inc., Sewio Networks, Siemens, UBISENSE, Visible Assets, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates., Trimble Inc., HERE, Ruckus Networks and Gimbal, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Micro-Location Technology Market

The micro-location technology market is segmented on the basis of application and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of application, the micro-location technology market is segmented into asset management and proximity marketing. Asset management segment is further sub-segmented into offering, technology and vertical. Offering is further bifurcated into hardware, software and services. Hardware is further dissected into tags/badges, readers/trackers/access points and others. Technology is further bifurcated into ultra-wideband (UWB), ultrasound, IR, RFID and others. Others is further bifurcated into magnetic, rubee, zigbee and Bluetooth low energy (BLE). Vertical is also bifurcated into industrial, healthcare, transportation and logistics, retail and e-commerce, government, defence and public and others.

On the basis of end-user, the micro-location technology market is segmented into offering, technology and vertical. Offering is further bifurcated into hardware, software and services. Technology is further bifurcated into BLE, Wi-Fi and others. Vertical is also further bifurcated into retail and hospitality, sports and entertainment, transportation, healthcare, BFSI and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Micro-Location Technology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Micro-Location Technology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Micro-Location Technology Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Micro-Location Technology market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Micro-Location Technology market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Micro-Location Technology market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

