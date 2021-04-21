Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Medium-high Nitrile

High Nitrile

Others

By Application

Gloves

Paper

Fabrics

Gaskets

Others

By Company

Kumho Petrochemical

Zeon Corporation

Bangkok Synthetics Co., Ltd. (BST)

LG Chem

Synthomer

NANTEX Industry Co., Ltd.

Shin Foong Specialty and Applied Materials Co., Ltd.

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

able of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Medium-high Nitrile

Figure Medium-high Nitrile Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Medium-high Nitrile Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Medium-high Nitrile Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Medium-high Nitrile Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 High Nitrile

Figure High Nitrile Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure High Nitrile Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure High Nitrile Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure High Nitrile Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Gloves

Figure Gloves Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Gloves Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Gloves Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Gloves Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Paper

Figure Paper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Paper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Paper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Paper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Fabrics

Figure Fabrics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Fabrics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Fabrics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Fabrics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.4 Gaskets

Figure Gaskets Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Gaskets Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Gaskets Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Gaskets Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.5 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.3 Europe

Figure Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.4 South America

Figure South America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure South America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure South America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure South America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Global and Regional Market by Company

2.1 Global

