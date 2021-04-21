Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Medium-high Nitrile
High Nitrile
Others
By Application
Gloves
Paper
Fabrics
Gaskets
Others
By Company
Kumho Petrochemical
Zeon Corporation
Bangkok Synthetics Co., Ltd. (BST)
LG Chem
Synthomer
NANTEX Industry Co., Ltd.
Shin Foong Specialty and Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
able of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Medium-high Nitrile
Figure Medium-high Nitrile Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Medium-high Nitrile Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Medium-high Nitrile Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Medium-high Nitrile Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 High Nitrile
Figure High Nitrile Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure High Nitrile Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure High Nitrile Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure High Nitrile Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Gloves
Figure Gloves Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Gloves Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Gloves Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Gloves Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Paper
Figure Paper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Paper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Paper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Paper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Fabrics
Figure Fabrics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Fabrics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Fabrics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Fabrics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Gaskets
Figure Gaskets Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Gaskets Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Gaskets Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Gaskets Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.5 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.2 North America
Figure North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.3 Europe
Figure Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.4 South America
Figure South America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure South America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure South America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure South America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
2.1 Global
