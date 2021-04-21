Global COVID-19 World Phosphate Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Summary
Phosphorus is an essential nutrient required for plant growth. It helps in root development, plant maturation, and seed development. Together with nitrogen and potassium, phosphorus is one of the most important elements for plant life. These features make phosphorus essential to maximize the production of grains and forage. Modern farming is dependent on the use of inorganic fertilizers that contain phosphorus.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Phosphate Fertilizers , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Phosphate Fertilizers market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Diammonium Phosphate
Monoammonium Phosphate
Triple Superphosphate
Single Superphosphate
Superphosphate
Calcium Phosphate
By End-User / Application
Cereals & Grains
Oil Seeds
Fruits & Vegetables
By Company
Yara International ASA
Eurochem
CF Industries holdings
Mosaic
Phosagro
ICL and Agrium
Coromandel International
Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan
OCP
