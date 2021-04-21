Global COVID-19 World Phosphonate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Summary
Phosphonates are a class of chelating agents and scale inhibitors, which structurally have the phosphonic acid group –PO3H2 in common. They are used in household cleaning products, personal care products, institutional cleaners and industrial cleaning processes, and as water treatment additives in various applications. The most common phosphonates are aminotris(methylene phosphonic acid) (ATMP), 1-hydroxyethylidene diphosphonic acid (HEDP) and diethylenetriamine penta(methylene phosphonic acid (DTPMP).
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Phosphonate , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Phosphonate market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
ATMP
HEDP
DTPMP
By End-User / Application
Water Treatment
I&I Cleaner
Others
By Company
Italmatch Chemicals
Aquapharm Chemicals
Zeel Product
Qingshuiyuan Technology
Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies
Jianghai Environmental Protection
WW Group
Changzhou Kewei Fine Chemicals
Excel Industries
Manhar Specaalities
Shandong Xintai Water Treatment Technology
Zaozhuang Kerui Chemicals
Changzhou Yuanquan Hongguang Chemical
Yichang Kaixiang Chemical
