Global COVID-19 World Phosphonate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Summary

Phosphonates are a class of chelating agents and scale inhibitors, which structurally have the phosphonic acid group –PO3H2 in common. They are used in household cleaning products, personal care products, institutional cleaners and industrial cleaning processes, and as water treatment additives in various applications. The most common phosphonates are aminotris(methylene phosphonic acid) (ATMP), 1-hydroxyethylidene diphosphonic acid (HEDP) and diethylenetriamine penta(methylene phosphonic acid (DTPMP).

Sample report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5766874-covid-19-world-phosphonate-market-research-report-by

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Phosphonate , covering Global total and major region markets.

Also Read: https://wiseguyrep.over-blog.com/2021/02/stevia-market-covid-19-outbreak-production-functions-trends-regional-analysis-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2023.html

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Phosphonate market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Also Read: https://techsite.io/p/1972253

By Type

ATMP

HEDP

DTPMP

By End-User / Application

Water Treatment

I&I Cleaner

Others

By Company

Italmatch Chemicals

Aquapharm Chemicals

Zeel Product

Qingshuiyuan Technology

Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies

Jianghai Environmental Protection

WW Group

Changzhou Kewei Fine Chemicals

Excel Industries

Manhar Specaalities

Shandong Xintai Water Treatment Technology

Zaozhuang Kerui Chemicals

Changzhou Yuanquan Hongguang Chemical

Yichang Kaixiang Chemical

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Phosphonate Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Phosphonate Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Phosphonate Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Phosphonate Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Phosphonate Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Phosphonate Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Phosphonate Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Phosphonate Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Phosphonate Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Phosphonate Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Phosphonate Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Phosphonate Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Phosphonate Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Phosphonate Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Phosphonate Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Phosphonate Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Phosphonate Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Phosphonate Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Phosphonate Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105