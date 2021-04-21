Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Poly alumnium chloride, also called PAC, is a new type high performance inorganic macromolecule flocculating agent. It is an inorganic polymer synthesized by aluminum chloride, aluminum hydroxide, alumina or other inorganic aluminum compounds with hydrochloric acid. Poly alumnium chloride is typically used in Pulp & Paper, textiles, water treatment and Plastic & Rubber etc.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5331831-global-poly-aluminium-chloride-pac-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-contract-research-organization-croindustry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03
By Type
Solid
Liquid
By Application
Pulp & Paper
Textiles
Water Treatment
Plastic & Rubber
Others
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-four-string-banjos-strings-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-08
By Company
CCM
PT Lautan Luas Tbk
JL Chemtonic
Xantara Sdn Bhd
Kemwater
Aditya Birla
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
JSC Southern Basic Chemicals
THAI PAC Industry Company
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Solid
Figure Solid Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Solid Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Solid Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Solid Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Liquid
Figure Liquid Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Liquid Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Liquid Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Liquid Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Pulp & Paper
Figure Pulp & Paper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Pulp & Paper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Pulp & Paper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Pulp & Paper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Textiles
Figure Textiles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Textiles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Textiles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Textiles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Water Treatment
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
CONTACT DETAILS:
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/