Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Poly alumnium chloride, also called PAC, is a new type high performance inorganic macromolecule flocculating agent. It is an inorganic polymer synthesized by aluminum chloride, aluminum hydroxide, alumina or other inorganic aluminum compounds with hydrochloric acid. Poly alumnium chloride is typically used in Pulp & Paper, textiles, water treatment and Plastic & Rubber etc.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Solid

Liquid

By Application

Pulp & Paper

Textiles

Water Treatment

Plastic & Rubber

Others

By Company

CCM

PT Lautan Luas Tbk

JL Chemtonic

Xantara Sdn Bhd

Kemwater

Aditya Birla

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

JSC Southern Basic Chemicals

THAI PAC Industry Company

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Solid

Figure Solid Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Solid Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Solid Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Solid Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Liquid

Figure Liquid Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Liquid Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Liquid Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Liquid Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Pulp & Paper

Figure Pulp & Paper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Pulp & Paper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Pulp & Paper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Pulp & Paper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Textiles

Figure Textiles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Textiles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Textiles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Textiles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Water Treatment

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

