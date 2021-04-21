Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Summary

Super absorbent polymer (SAP) is a polymer material produced by partial cross-linking of water soluble polymers which turns into insoluble and hydrophilic properties. It has a three-dimensional net structure which consists of many hydrophilic functional groups. SAP is mainly used in hygiene products such as baby diapers, women’s sanitary pads, and adult diapers.

The global Super Absorbent Polymer market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Nippon Shokubhai

Evonik Industries

Sumitomo Seika

BASF SE

Sanyo Chemical

LG Chemicals

Danson Technology

Quanzhou BLD Science Technology

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech

Zhejiang Satellite Petro-chemical

Boya Shuzhi

Weilong Polymer Material

Songwon Industrial

Demi

Major applications as follows:

Hygiene products (Disposable diapers, Adult incontinence, Feminine hygiene)

Agriculture products

Others

Major Type as follows:

Sodium polyacrylate

Polyacrylate/polyacrylamide copolymer

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Nippon Shokubhai

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Nippon Shokubhai

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nippon Shokubhai

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Evonik Industries

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Evonik Industries

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Evonik Industries

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Sumitomo Seika

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Sumitomo Seika

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sumitomo Seika

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 BASF SE

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of BASF SE

3.4.2 Product & Services

….continued

