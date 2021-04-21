Global Sulphur Recovery Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary
Sulphur recovery is defined as the conversion of hydrogen sulfide to elemental sulphur. Hydrogen sulfide is one of the major by-products of processing high sulphur crude oils and natural gas. Increasing focus on regulations to reduce levels of sulphur in products and lower sulphur emissions has in turn resulted in increase in demand for deployment of sulphur recovery technologies. Sulphur recovery technologies are mainly based on two processes: Claus and Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment process.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Claus Process
Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment
By Application
Petroleum and Coke
Natural Gas
Others
By Company
Jacobs Engineering Group
Chiyoda Corporation
Amec Foster Wheeler
Technip FMC
Worley Parsons Ltd
Linde AG
Fluor Corporation
KT-Kinetics Technology SpA
GTC Technology US
Heurtey Petrochem
CB&I
Sunway Petrochemical Engineering
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Table of Content :
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Sulphur Recovery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Sulphur Recovery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Sulphur Recovery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Sulphur Recovery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
