Global Sulphur Recovery Market Research Report 2020-2026

Sulphur recovery is defined as the conversion of hydrogen sulfide to elemental sulphur. Hydrogen sulfide is one of the major by-products of processing high sulphur crude oils and natural gas. Increasing focus on regulations to reduce levels of sulphur in products and lower sulphur emissions has in turn resulted in increase in demand for deployment of sulphur recovery technologies. Sulphur recovery technologies are mainly based on two processes: Claus and Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment process.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Claus Process

Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment

By Application

Petroleum and Coke

Natural Gas

Others

By Company

Jacobs Engineering Group

Chiyoda Corporation

Amec Foster Wheeler

Technip FMC

Worley Parsons Ltd

Linde AG

Fluor Corporation

KT-Kinetics Technology SpA

GTC Technology US

Heurtey Petrochem

CB&I

Sunway Petrochemical Engineering

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Table of Content :

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Sulphur Recovery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Sulphur Recovery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Sulphur Recovery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Sulphur Recovery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

