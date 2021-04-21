Digital Voice Recorder Market Outlook, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth Factors, Key Players 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

A detailed report on Digital Voice Recorder Market has been published by Kenneth Research. The report has been categorized by growth indicators, market size and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends. Additionally, the report also contains region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. Moreover, the report also offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

Global Digital Voice Recorder Market was valued at USD 1.21 Billion for the year 2017. Digital Voice Recorder Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2018 to reach USD 2.94 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017. While Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. The U.S. is the major Market in 2017 at country level and it is further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Major Market Players in Digital Voice Recorded Market are Olympus Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Zoom Corporation, Hyundai Digital Tech Co. Ltd., Royal Philips NV, Hyundai Digital, ShenZhen Evistr Technology Co. Ltd., Noel Leeming Group Limited, TASCAM, Roland Corporation and other brief information of 10 companies will be provided in the report. Better global reach, both at production and at an operational level is the main reason for holding this Market share. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.

SWOT Analysis of Digital Voice Recorded Market

Strength

Rising investments from vendors

Weakness

Use of smartphones which are capable of recording

Opportunities

Developments in the telecom sector

Threats

The USB segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the Commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of X.X% during the forecasted period. Thus, Digital Voice Recorder Market has a solid growth potential in developing and developed countries across the globe.

Digital Voice Recorded Market Overview

By End-User

Commercial

Residential

By Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Rechargeable

Double-A

Triple-A

By Recorder Components

Infrared

SD Card

Bluetooth

USB

Others

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Key points covered in this report:

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

