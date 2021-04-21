Global COVID-19 World Phenoxy Resins Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Summary
Phenoxy resin is a high Mw long chain poly ether resin. Though chemically corresponding to epoxy resins, these linear resins have no epoxy groups and are of higher molecular weights; besides, they are true thermoplastics. Phenoxy resins are used to add superior adhesion promotion to a diversity of substrates. So, it is widely used in coating, adhesives, plastics, ink, etc.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Phenoxy Resins , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Phenoxy Resins market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Phenoxy Resins Pellet
Waterborne Phenoxy Resins
Solventborne Phenoxy Resins
Others
By End-User / Application
Adhesives
Coatings
Composites
Plastics
Others
By Company
Gabriel Performance Products (InChem)
Mitsubishi Chemical
Kukdo
