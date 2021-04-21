Medical Cyclotron Market Grow Revenue at a US$ 238.21 million by 2027 with  Siemens AG, Advanced Cyclotron Systems, isoSolution Inc, ALCEN, Ionetix Corporation, Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc.

The Medical Cyclotron Market was valued at US$ 180.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 238.21 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

A medical cyclotron is a particle accelerator. It is an electrically powered machine that produces beam of charged particles used for industrial, research, and medical purposes. In medical applications, cyclotrons produce beams that are used to manufacture radioisotopes for the purpose of medical imaging. Various medical cyclotrons are being used for the production of SPECT and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) isotopes used for therapeutic and other medical applications.

General Electric Company

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

IBA

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd

Siemens AG

Advanced Cyclotron Systems

isoSolution Inc

ALCEN

Ionetix Corporation

Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc.

Medical Cyclotron Market By Type:

Ring Cyclotron

Azimuthally Varying Field (AVF)

Medical Cyclotron Market By Capacity:

10–12 MeV

16–18 MeV

19–24 MeV

24 MeV and Above

Medical Cyclotron Market By End User:

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Other End User

The report also creates a clear picture of the various factors that will drive the global Medical Cyclotron market in the years to come. In order to help companies spot potential threats and to give them a clear picture of the opportunities that exist in the Insurance market, the report offers a SWOT analysis of the global market. For the purpose of the study, market analysts have employed rigorous primary and secondary research techniques.

Further in the report, the Medical Cyclotron market is examined for Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin. These points are analyses for companies, types, and regions. In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Medical Cyclotron Market consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise figures are also provided in this report.

