Global Polarizer Film Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Polarizer Film or Polarizing film is made by dyeing film (mainly polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)) or by iodine being adsorbed onto its surface, then stretching and orientating it. This gives the film polarization characteristics that allow only light with a certain oscillation direction to pass through it. Furthermore, in order to secure mechanical strength of the film, backing materials such as a TAC film or a protective film is laminated to it.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
TFT Type
TN Type
STN Type
By Application
LCD Displays
OLED Displays
Others
By Company
Sumitomo
Nitto
LG Chem
Samsung SDI
Optimax
Sanritz
BenQ
CMMT
Polatechno
SAPO
SUNNYPOL
Dongxu
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 TFT Type
Figure TFT Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure TFT Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure TFT Type Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure TFT Type Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 TN Type
Figure TN Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure TN Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure TN Type Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure TN Type Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 STN Type
Figure STN Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure STN Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure STN Type Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure STN Type Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 LCD Displays
Figure LCD Displays Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure LCD Displays Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure LCD Displays Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure LCD Displays Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 OLED Displays
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
