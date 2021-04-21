Global COVID-19 World Polyferric Sulfate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Summary
PFS(poly ferric sulphate), light yellow powder or deep red liquid, is a kind of inorganic high polymer flocculating agent, which features are high density of alumen ustum, high speed of precipitation,high rate of pollution removal and low amount of sewage sludge, and etc.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Polyferric Sulfate , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Polyferric Sulfate market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Poly Ferric Sulfate Solution
Poly Ferric Sulfate Solid
By End-User / Application
Potable Water
Urban Sewage
Industrial Wastewater
Industrial Water
By Company
Kemira
Pencco
Tianshui
Guangxi First
SANFENG GROUP
Hunan Yide Chemical
