Drone Market 2021 Opportunities, Technological Innovation And Forecasts 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

A detailed report on Drone Market has been published by Kenneth Research. The report has been categorized by growth indicators, market size and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends. Additionally, the report also contains region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. Moreover, the report also offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.
Global Drone Market was valued at USD 14.5 Billion in the year 2017. Global Drone Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.83% from 2018 to reach USD 66.93 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the largest Market share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S Market is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.
“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
The major Market players in Drone Market are DJI Drones, UVify Inc., Hubsan Drones, 3D Robotics Inc., General Atomics, Northrop Grumman Corp., Aerovironment Inc., Bae Systems, Boeing, Parrot S.A., Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.
SWOT Analysis of Drone Market
Strength
Rapid Technological Advancements
Weakness
Government Regulation
Opportunities
Adoption in Military for Spying
Threats
Weight and Endurance
The major shares of the Market come from 150 Kg in Global Drone Market. On the other hand, Camera component for this Market is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025.
Drone Market Overview By Application
Surveying and Mapping
Inspection and Monitoring
Search and Rescue Operation
Media and Entertainment
Precision Agriculture
Others
Drone Market Overview By Component
Sensors
Controller System
Navigation System
Cameras
Propulsion System
Battery
Others
Drone Market Overview By Type
Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL)
Tactical Unmanned Air Vehicle (TUAV)
Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE)
High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE)
Fixed-Wing
Others
Drone Market Overview By Region
North America
*USA
*Canada
Europe
*Germany
*U.K.
*France
*Italy
*Rest of Europe
APAC
*China
*India
*Japan
*Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
*Latin America
*Middle East & Africa
Key points covered in this report:
- The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.
- The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.
- Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.
