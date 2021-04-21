Global COVID-19 World Pet Food Packaging Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Summary

Pet food packaging is the packaging of pet animal food to avoid contamination and to ensure freshness of animal feed. Pet food packaging involves high barrier packaging to protect the pet food from oxygen and moisture and resist grease, odor, and tearing. Majority of the pet food is primarily packaged in metal cans, multiwall bags, and pouches. Raw materials used in the manufacturing of pet food packaging include paper & paperboard, plastics and laminates, steel, and aluminum. Being cost effective, plastics are widely used in pet food packaging. Moreover, plastics offer high barrier properties and are durable as compared to other raw materials involved in the manufacturing of pet food packaging.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Materials

Paper & paperboard

Flexible plastic

Rigid plastic

Metal

Others

By End-User / Application

Dry food

Wet food

Chilled & frozen food

Pet treats

Others

By Company

Amcor Limited

Bemis

Constantia Flexibles

Ardagh group

Coveris

Sonoco Products Co

Mondi Group

HUHTAMAKI

Printpack

Winpak

ProAmpac

Berry Plastics Corporation

Bryce Corporation

Aptar Group

