Global Plastisol Ink Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Plastisol ink is a PVC-based industrial coating for screen printing cotton, polyester, nylon etc. New generation of products appeared in the market in recent years: non-phthalate plastisol inks and non-pvc plastisol inks.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
General Plastisol Inks
Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks
Non-PVC Plastisol Inks
By Application
Cotton Fabric
Polyester & Nylon Fabrics
Blend Fabric
Others
By Company
Lancer Group
PolyOne
Rutland Plastic Technologies
ICC
Huber Group
Fujifilm
Sunlan Chemicals
KARAN
Zhongyi Ink & Paint
Sophah Screen Printing Technology
Dexin
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 General Plastisol Inks
Figure General Plastisol Inks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure General Plastisol Inks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure General Plastisol Inks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure General Plastisol Inks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks
Figure Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Non-PVC Plastisol Inks
Figure Non-PVC Plastisol Inks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Non-PVC Plastisol Inks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Non-PVC Plastisol Inks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Non-PVC Plastisol Inks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Cotton Fabric
Figure Cotton Fabric Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Cotton Fabric Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Cotton Fabric Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Cotton Fabric Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Polyester & Nylon Fabrics
Figure Polyester & Nylon Fabrics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Polyester & Nylon Fabrics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Polyester & Nylon Fabrics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Polyester & Nylon Fabrics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Blend Fabric
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
