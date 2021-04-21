Global Plastisol Ink Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Plastisol ink is a PVC-based industrial coating for screen printing cotton, polyester, nylon etc. New generation of products appeared in the market in recent years: non-phthalate plastisol inks and non-pvc plastisol inks.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5331829-global-plastisol-ink-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-light-sport-aircraft-lsa-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

By Type

General Plastisol Inks

Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks

Non-PVC Plastisol Inks

By Application

Cotton Fabric

Polyester & Nylon Fabrics

Blend Fabric

Others

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/perphenazine-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-2029-2021-03-08

By Company

Lancer Group

PolyOne

Rutland Plastic Technologies

ICC

Huber Group

Fujifilm

Sunlan Chemicals

KARAN

Zhongyi Ink & Paint

Sophah Screen Printing Technology

Dexin

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 General Plastisol Inks

Figure General Plastisol Inks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure General Plastisol Inks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure General Plastisol Inks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure General Plastisol Inks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks

Figure Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Non-PVC Plastisol Inks

Figure Non-PVC Plastisol Inks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Non-PVC Plastisol Inks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Non-PVC Plastisol Inks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Non-PVC Plastisol Inks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Cotton Fabric

Figure Cotton Fabric Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Cotton Fabric Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Cotton Fabric Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Cotton Fabric Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Polyester & Nylon Fabrics

Figure Polyester & Nylon Fabrics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Polyester & Nylon Fabrics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Polyester & Nylon Fabrics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Polyester & Nylon Fabrics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Blend Fabric

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105