Global Plastics Extrusion Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Plastics extrusion is a high-volume manufacturing process in which raw plastic is melted and formed into a continuous profile. Extrusion produces items such as pipe/tubing, weather-stripping, fencing, deck railings, window frames, plastic films and sheeting, thermoplastic coatings, and wire insulation.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

PVC

LDPE

HDPE

PS

Others

By Application

Packaging

Construction

Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Company

JM Eagle

Berry Global Inc

Inteplast Group

Sigma Plastics Group

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

Novolex

Westlake Chemical Corp

Printpack Inc

ProAmpac

Winpak Ltd

Sealed Air Corp

DowDuPont Inc

Performance Pipe

Trex Co. Inc

Dura-Line

Ipex USA LLC

CPG International LLC

Pexco

Rehau

Ilpea Industries

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 PVC

Figure PVC Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure PVC Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure PVC Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure PVC Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 LDPE

Figure LDPE Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure LDPE Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure LDPE Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure LDPE Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 HDPE

Figure HDPE Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure HDPE Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure HDPE Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure HDPE Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 PS

Figure PS Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure PS Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure PS Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure PS Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.5 Others

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

