Digital Banking Market Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Digital Banking Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Digital Banking Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Digital Banking Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The digital banking market growth is driven by the rapid adoption of online & mobile banking platforms. As the internet penetration & smartphone adoption across the world is increasing, banking institutes are shifting toward digital channels to deliver their services. These institutes are collaborating with fintech companies to develop more customer-centric products and provide a better customer experience. Moreover, the incorporation of advanced technologies, such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, will foster the adoption of digital banking services.

growing adoption of online and mobile banking platforms, growth in Smartphone adoption and internet penetration, integration of advanced technologies, escalating need to provide improved customer experience, rise in retail banking and supportive government initiatives and policies are some of the fundamental factors that are driving the digital banking market growth globally. Growing adoption of online and mobile banking platforms is the major driving factor in the growth of the global digital banking market. Large number of banking institutes are moving toward digital sources to deliver their services due to the growing adoption of smartphones and increasing internet penetration across the world. Banks are adopting various innovative technologies in order to minimize operating costs to stay competitive in the market.

Digital Banking Platform Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the major factor pushing the market in the forward direction is the growing demand for the consumer electronics products such as Laptops, Smartphones, and Computers. These devices have helped users to multitask. A user can perform most of the banking activities through these devices, thus endorsing the digital banking platform market. Increasing penetration of internet in most of the places is favoring the growth of the market, as Internet helps a user to connect with its banking platform. In order to provide its clients’ a better experience, all the leadings banks have adopted digital banking platform, thus attracting more users.

Market Segmentation

By Type

*Retail Banking

*Corporate Banking

*Investment Banking

By Service

*Transactional Services

*Non-Transactional Services

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

*Urban FT

*Kony

*Backbase

*Technisys

*Infosys

*Digiliti Money

*Innofis

*Mobilearth

*D3 Banking Technology

*Alkami

*Q2

*Misys

*SAP

Competitive Analysis:

The Digital Banking Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

The Digital Banking Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Digital Banking Market before evaluating its possibility.

