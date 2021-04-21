Hybrid Cloud Market Business Development Plans by Companies, Production Rate And Global Forecast 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Hybrid Cloud Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Hybrid Cloud Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Hybrid Cloud Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10307125

A hybrid cloud is an automated cloud service that uses private as well as public clouds to perform specific functions within the same enterprise. Because of the simplicity and fluid nature of its operation, the hybrid cloud has gained significant importance.

Hybrid cloud provides many benefits, such as cost efficiency and scalability, versatility, and protection. Furthermore, companies are moving toward a hybrid cloud to achieve data security, application security, and minimize their capital on storage.

Scope of the Report

Hybrid cloud is a cloud computing environment that practices a mix of on-premises, private cloud and third-party, public cloud services with instrumentation between the two platforms. By permitting workloads to move between private and public clouds as computing needs and costs change, hybrid cloud provides businesses greater flexibility and more data deployment options.

The global hybrid cloud market is segmented by component, service model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is again bifurcated into hardware and software. In terms of service model, the market is segmented into software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS). Based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & Telecom, healthcare, BFSI, retail, government, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others. As per region, the hybrid cloud market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market Segmentation

By Solution:

– Cloud Management and Orchestration

– Disaster Recovery

– Security and Compliance

– Hybrid Hosting

By End User:

– BFSI

– Consumer goods and retail

– Education

– Government and public sector

– Healthcare and life sciences

– Manufacturing

– Media and entertainment

By Service Model:

– Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

– Platform as a Service (PaaS)

– Software as a Service (SaaS)

By Service:

– Professional Services

>Training and Consulting

>Support and Maintenance

>Cloud Integration

– Managed Services

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Hybrid Cloud Market Major Players:

Cisco

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe) Company

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

Citrix

Ibm

Salesforce.Com, Inc.

Rackspace Us, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

Equinix Inc.

Vmware, Inc.

Panzura, Inc.

Rightscale, Inc.

Dell Emc

Turbonomic Inc.

Fujitsu

Century Link Inc

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10307125

Competitive Analysis:

The Hybrid Cloud Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

The Hybrid Cloud Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Hybrid Cloud Market before evaluating its possibility.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency which focuses on multi-client market research database. The primary goal of the agency is to help industry professionals including various individuals and organizations gain an extra edge of competitiveness and help them identify the market trends and scope. The quality reports provided by the agency aims to make decision making easier for industry professionals and take firm decisions which helps them to form strategies after complete assessment of the market. Some of the industries under focus include healthcare & pharmaceuticals, ICT & Telecom, automotive and transportation, energy and power, chemicals, FMCG, food and beverages, aerospace and defense and others. Kenneth Research also focuses on strategic business consultancy services and offers a single platform for the best industry market research reports.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1 313 462 0609