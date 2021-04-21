Global COVID-19 World Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Summary
Peracetic acid (also known as peroxyacetic acid, or PAA), is an organic compound. It is a clear colorless liquid with a characteristic pungent odor reminiscent of household vinegar. All commercially available PAA products contain equilibrium of PAA, hydrogen peroxide, acetic acid, and water. Its formula is CH3CO3H.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Peracetic Acid (PAA) , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Peracetic Acid (PAA) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
5%-15% PAA
Less than 5% PAA
Above 15% PAA
By End-User / Application
Food & Beverages
Water Treatment
Healthcare
Pulp & Paper
Others
By Company
PeroxyChem
Solvay
Evonik
Kemira
Enviro Tech Chemical
BioSafe Systems
Biosan
Shepard Bros
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Habo
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018….….continued
