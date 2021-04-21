LiDAR Market 2021 with Strategies to Boost Growth, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Trends Evaluation, Business Challenges till 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

A detailed report on LiDAR Market has been published by Kenneth Research. The report has been categorized by growth indicators, market size and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends. Additionally, the report also contains region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. Moreover, the report also offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global LiDAR Market is valued at USD 1.6 Billion in the year 2017. Global LiDAR Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2017 to reach USD 5 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and North America Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S. holds the highest Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years.

Global LiDAR Market Share by 2025(USD Billion)

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078998

The major Market players in LiDAR Market are Quantum Spatial (Aerometric, Inc.), Velodyne LiDAR, Optech Inc. (Teledyne Technologies Inc.), 3D Laser Mapping, Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland), Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Quanergy Systems Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Firmatek LLC., Mediatek Inc. and other 13 companies detailed information is provided in research report. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

The major shares of the Market come from Construction and Engineering sector in Global LiDAR Market. As in Engineering and Construction investment are more for the utilization.

LiDAR Market Overview By Application

Cartography

Engineering

Corridor Mapping

ADAS and Driverless Cars

Environment

Oil, Gas & Mining

Tourism and Parks Management

Others

LiDAR Market Overview By Product Type

Ground-Based LiDAR

Aerial LiDAR

Solid-State LiDAR

UAV LiDAR

LiDAR Market Overview By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottoms-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. LiDAR Industry, By Product Type

6.1 Ground-Based LiDAR

6.1.1 Static Ground-Based LiDAR

6.1.2 Mobile Ground-Based LiDAR

6.2 Aerial LiDAR

6.2.1 Bathymetric Aerial LiDAR

6.2.2 Topography Aerial LiDAR

6.3 Solid-State LiDAR

6.4 UAV LiDAR

7. LiDAR Industry, By Application

7.1. Smartphones

7.2. Tablets

7.3. In-Vehicle Systems

7.4. Wearable Devices

8. LiDAR Industry, By Application

8.1 Cartography

8.2 Engineering

8.3 Corridor Mapping

8.3.1 Railways

8.3.2 Roadways

8.3.3 Others

8.4 ADAS and Driverless Cars

8.5 Environment

8.5.1 Pollution Modelling

8.5.2 Wind Farm

8.5.3 Forest Management

8.5.4 Agriculture

8.5.5 Coastline Management

