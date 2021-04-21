OLED Market 2021 Growing Share Analysis, Industry Size, Key Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report | Says Kenneth Research

A detailed report on OLED Market has been published by Kenneth Research. The report has been categorized by growth indicators, market size and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends. Additionally, the report also contains region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. Moreover, the report also offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global OLED Market was valued at USD 21.01 Billion in the year 2017. OLED Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.27% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 61.08 Billion. APAC region holds the highest Market share in 2017 with European region is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, South Korea is the biggest Market in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years. Samsung Electronics, LG Display, and Konica Minolta are some of the key manufacturers in the OLED Market with Samsung Electronics holding the substantial Market share because of its better global presence both at production and at an operational level. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, collaboration, and expansion of the distribution network were a few techniques adopted by most of the top manufacturers in recent years.

On the other hand, the automotive sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025. As of now, OLEDs are being used in the rear lights of some top automotive manufacturers. It is predicted that OLEDs will be used extensively in the interiors of the cars in the coming years.

The major Market players in OLED Market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Universal Display Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osram GmbH, AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co and other 13 companies detailed information is provided in research report.

The commercial segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period. With the increasing number of smartphone users, there is a demand for advanced technology in the display Market. The governments of different countries are also helping the local & top manufacturers of OLED by providing them resources. Thus, OLED has a strong potential across the major countries.

OLED Market Overview

OLED Market Overview By Application

Smartphones

TV

Laptops

OLED Market Overview By Market Type

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Sports & Entertainment

Residential

OLED Market Overview By Product Type

AMOLED

PMOLED

OLED Market Overview By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottoms-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. OLED Industry, By Application

6.1. Smartphones

6.2. TV

6.3. Laptops

6.4. Others (Smart Watches & Vehicles)

7. OLED Industry, Product Type

7.1. AMOLED

7.2. PMOLED

7.3. Others (Transparent OLED, Foldable OLED)

8. OLED Industry, By Industry Type

8.1. Commercial

8.2. Industrial

8.3. Automotive

8.4. Sports & Entertainment

8.5. Residential

9. Geographical Analysis

