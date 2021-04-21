Photovoltaic Market Estimation, Global Share, Growth Opportunity and Top Regional Forecast 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

A detailed report on Photovoltaic Market has been published by Kenneth Research. The report has been categorized by growth indicators, market size and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends. Additionally, the report also contains region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. Moreover, the report also offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025

Global Photovoltaic Market was valued at USD 144.34 Billion in the year 2017. The global Photovoltaic Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.92% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 429.36 Billion. Asia Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and North America Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level China, Japan, and Germany hold the highest Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The major market Players in Photovoltaic Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Morgan Solar Inc., JA SOLAR Co Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., China Sunergy and other 13 companies detailed information is provided in research report). Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079010

SWOT Analysis of Photovoltaic Market

Strength

Low Operation and maintenance cost

Availability of government incentives and loans for growth and expansion

Weakness

Dependency on climate

Opportunities

The Belt and Road Forum

Threats

The availability of solar radiation can differ depending on location

On the other hand, Organic PV type for this Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025. Whereas Inorganic PV holds the notable Market share because of its large availability across regions.

Photovoltaic Market Overview By End User

Utility

Residential

Photovoltaic Market Overview By Type

Organic PV

Inorganic PV

Photovoltaic Market Overview By Component

Cells

Trackers

Optics

Photovoltaic Market Overview By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-:: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079010

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottoms-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. Photovoltaic Industry, By Component

6.1 Cells

6.1.1 Thin Films PV Cells

6.2 Trackers

6.3 Optics

7. Photovoltaic Industry, By Type

7.1 Organic PV

7.2 Inorganic PV

8. Photovoltaic Industry, By End User

8.1 Utility

8.1.1 Military & Space

8.1.2 Power Plants

8.2 Residential

8.3 Non-Residential

9. Geographical Analysis

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name:David

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Drone Market

Digital Voice Recorder Market

Control Valve Market

Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market