Photovoltaic Market Estimation, Global Share, Growth Opportunity and Top Regional Forecast 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

A detailed report on Photovoltaic Market has been published by Kenneth Research. The report has been categorized by growth indicators, market size and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends. Additionally, the report also contains region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. Moreover, the report also offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025
Global Photovoltaic Market was valued at USD 144.34 Billion in the year 2017. The global Photovoltaic Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.92% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 429.36 Billion. Asia Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and North America Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level China, Japan, and Germany hold the highest Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years.
“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
The major market Players in Photovoltaic Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Morgan Solar Inc., JA SOLAR Co Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., China Sunergy and other 13 companies detailed information is provided in research report). Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079010
SWOT Analysis of Photovoltaic Market
Strength
Low Operation and maintenance cost
Availability of government incentives and loans for growth and expansion
Weakness
Dependency on climate
Opportunities
The Belt and Road Forum
Threats
The availability of solar radiation can differ depending on location
On the other hand, Organic PV type for this Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025. Whereas Inorganic PV holds the notable Market share because of its large availability across regions.
Photovoltaic Market Overview By End User
Utility
Residential
Photovoltaic Market Overview By Type
Organic PV
Inorganic PV
Photovoltaic Market Overview By Component
Cells
Trackers
Optics
Photovoltaic Market Overview By Region
North America
*USA
*Canada
Europe
*Germany
*U.K.
*France
*Italy
*Rest of Europe
APAC
*China
*India
*Japan
*Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
*Latin America
*Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1. Introduction
1.1 Industry Vision
1.2 Limitations
1.3 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Secondary Research
2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research
2.1.2. Primary Research
2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research
2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews
2.2. Industry Size Estimation
2.2.1. Bottoms-Up Approach
2.2.2. Top-Down Approach
2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process
2.3. Data Triangulation
2.4. Research Assumptions
2.4.1. Assumption
3. Executive Summary
4. Industry Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Strength
4.3. Weakness
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Threats
4.6. Regulations
4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis
4.8. Patent & Standards
5. Industry Trends
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6. Photovoltaic Industry, By Component
6.1 Cells
6.1.1 Thin Films PV Cells
6.2 Trackers
6.3 Optics
7. Photovoltaic Industry, By Type
7.1 Organic PV
7.2 Inorganic PV
8. Photovoltaic Industry, By End User
8.1 Utility
8.1.1 Military & Space
8.1.2 Power Plants
8.2 Residential
8.3 Non-Residential
9. Geographical Analysis
