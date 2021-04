Global Decabromodiphenyl Ethane Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

Decabromodiphenyl Ethane (DBDPE) is a wide-ranged, white powdered and additive type fire retardant widely used. It has very good thermal stability, high bromine content and it exhibites good UV resistance. It has a lower transudation as compared to other fire retardant of bromine series, so it is especially suitable for slap-up materials used to produce computer, electrograph, telephone, manifdder, household electrical appliances etc.

The global Decabromodiphenyl Ethane market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Albemarle

ICL Industrial Products

Chemtura

Weidong Chemical

Suli Chemical

Haiwang Chem

Tianyi Chem

Runke

Novista

Oceanchem Group

Unibrom Corp

Luyuan Salt Chemical

Hongkun Group

Shandong Brother

Major applications as follows:

Styrenic Polymers

Thermoplastic

Thermosetting Plastics

Others

Major Type as follows:

Bromine Method Preparation

Dichloroethane Solvent Method Preparation

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Decabromodiphenyl Ethane Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Decabromodiphenyl Ethane Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Decabromodiphenyl Ethane Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Decabromodiphenyl Ethane Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

