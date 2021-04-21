Global COVID-19 World Paraformaldehyde Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Summary

Paraformaldehyde is a white crystalline solid formed by polymerization of formaldehyde. It is used to make various resins with mainly phenol (melamine resin; phenol resin; vinylon; polyacetal resin; terephthalic acid; diphenyl methane diisocyanate, acrylic acid esters). Paraformaldehyde is also mainly used in (1) Pesticides: synthesis of acetochlor, butachlor, and glyphosate; (2) Medicine and pharmaceutics: produce vitamin A; (3) Coatings: synthesis of high grade automobile paint.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

PF(91% ～ 93% )

PF(95% ～ 97% )

By End-User / Application

Pesticide

Coating

Resin

Papermaking

Others

By Company

Ercros

Celanese

CCP

Merck

Chemanol

Caldic

Shandong Tuobo

LCY Chemical

Yinhe Chemical

Nantong Jiangtian

Wanhua Chemical

LINYI TAIER

Shouguang Xudong

Xiangrui Chemical

