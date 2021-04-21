Categories
Global Oilfield Bio Solvents Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

By Type
Hydrocarbon
Alcohols
Glycols
Others

 

 

By Application
Drilling
Hydraulic Fracturing
Packer Fluids
Others

By Company
BASF SE
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Ashland Inc.
Stepan Company Ltd.
Nalco Holding Company
GEMTEK Products, LLC
Thermax Limited

 

Solvay Chemicals International SA
Chemiphase Ltd.
Pilot Chemical Company
Dow Speciality Chemical Pvt Ltd
Evonik Industries AG
Kemira Chemical Co. Ltd

The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

 

Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.

 

Table of Content :

1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Oilfield Bio Solvents  Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Oilfield Bio Solvents  Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Oilfield Bio Solvents  Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Oilfield Bio Solvents  Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market

 

