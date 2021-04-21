Global Pipe Coating Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Pipe coatings are applied to protect the pipelines from corrosion, increase its shelf-life, maintain its flow, and to ensure the clean product delivery. There are four major types of pipe coatings, namely, thermoplastic, fusion bonded epoxy, metal, and concrete weight pipe coatings etc.A Pipe coating is a cost effective and viable solution to maintain pipelines’ integrity. This coating provides a constant protective lining that helps save pipelines from the damaging effects of corrosion. Pipeline coating is one of the most reliable corrosion prevention methods used by industries today.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Thermoplastic Coatings

Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

Metal Coatings

Concrete Weight Coatings

Polyurea Coatings

Others

By Application

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Chemical Processing

Municipal Water Supply

Others

By Company

BASF SE

Akzonobel

LyondellBasell

Arkema

The DOW Chemical Company

Dupont

Covestro AG

PPG Industries

Valspar

3M

Axalta Coating Systems

Celanese Corporation

Nippon Paint

Wasco Energy Group of Companies

The Bayou Companies

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Thermoplastic Coatings

Figure Thermoplastic Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Thermoplastic Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Thermoplastic Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Thermoplastic Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

Figure Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Metal Coatings

Figure Metal Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Metal Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Metal Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Metal Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Concrete Weight Coatings

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

