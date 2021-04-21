Global Pipe Coating Market Size, Share, Value and Competitive Landscape

Pipe coatings are applied to protect the pipelines from corrosion, increase its shelf-life, maintain its flow, and to ensure the clean product delivery. There are four major types of pipe coatings, namely, thermoplastic, fusion bonded epoxy, metal, and concrete weight pipe coatings etc.A Pipe coating is a cost effective and viable solution to maintain pipelines’ integrity. This coating provides a constant protective lining that helps save pipelines from the damaging effects of corrosion. Pipeline coating is one of the most reliable corrosion prevention methods used by industries today.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Thermoplastic Coatings
Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings
Metal Coatings
Concrete Weight Coatings
Polyurea Coatings
Others
By Application
Oil & Gas
Industrial
Chemical Processing
Municipal Water Supply
Others
By Company
BASF SE
Akzonobel
LyondellBasell
Arkema
The DOW Chemical Company
Dupont
Covestro AG
PPG Industries
Valspar
3M
Axalta Coating Systems
Celanese Corporation
Nippon Paint
Wasco Energy Group of Companies
The Bayou Companies
