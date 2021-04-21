Global DHA from Algae Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary
DHA, Docosahexaenoic acid, with molecular formula C22H32O2, is a primary structural component of the human brain, cerebral cortex, skin, sperm, testicles and retina. DHA can help lowering lipid, lowering blood pressure, anti-inflammatory, enhancing the activity of brain cells, improving eyesight and other effects. DHA is a kind of both Omega-3 essential fatty acids, which is rich in fish oil and microalgae.
The global DHA from Algae market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Lonza
DSM
Cellana
Daesang
JC Biotech
BIOCO
Cabio Bioengineering
Hubei Fuxing Biotechnology
follows:
Keyuan Marine Biochemistry
FEMICO
Xiamen Huison Biotech
Kingdomway
Army International Pharmaceutical
Shandong Yuexiang Biotechnology
Runke Bioengineering
Major applications as follows:
Infant Formula
Nutritional Supplements
Food & Beverage
Major Type as follows:
DHA Powder
DHA Oil
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Table of Content :
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global DHA from Algae Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global DHA from Algae Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global DHA from Algae Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global DHA from Algae Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
