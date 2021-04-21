Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Valves

Pneumatic EGR Valve

Electric EGR Valve

By Application

Diesel Engines

Gasoline Engines

By Company

BorgWarner (US)

Delphi (UK)

Denso (JP)

Korens (Korea)

Mahle (DE)

Continental (DE)

LongSheng Tech (CN)

Meet (CN)

Tianruida (CN)

Baote Precise Motor (CN)

BARI (CN)

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of content :

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Pneumatic EGR Valve

Figure Pneumatic EGR Valve Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Pneumatic EGR Valve Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Pneumatic EGR Valve Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Pneumatic EGR Valve Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Electric EGR Valve

Figure Electric EGR Valve Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Electric EGR Valve Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Electric EGR Valve Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Electric EGR Valve Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Diesel Engines

Figure Diesel Engines Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Diesel Engines Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Diesel Engines Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Diesel Engines Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Gasoline Engines

Figure Gasoline Engines Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Gasoline Engines Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Gasoline Engines Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Gasoline Engines Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Asia-Pacific Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure North America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure North America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure North America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.3 Europe

Figure Europe Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Europe Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

….continued

